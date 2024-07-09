Exclusive: Brighton stance on Crysencio Summerville transfer revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea circle

Brighton are out of the running to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville in this summer’s transfer window, sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk.

The Seagulls were seen as front-runners for Summerville’s signature after holding initial talks with Leeds about a possible deal for the Dutchman.

However, TEAMtalk understands that talks have not progressed between all parties and as a result, Summerville will not be making the move to Selhurst Park.

Summerville’s long-term future at Leeds has been the subject of intense speculation since the club’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was voted the Championship Player of the Season after registering 29 goal contributions in 46 appearances for Leeds last term, sparking major interest in his services.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint Germain have been credited with an interest in Summerville and Leeds are facing a major battle to keep hold of the attacker.

Reports suggest an offer of £30m would have to be seriously considered by the Whites but we can confirm that Brighton won’t be his next destination.

Liverpool and Chelsea keeping tabs on Summerville

Liverpool remain interested in signing Summerville, which comes amid the uncertainty surrounding their top talisman Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward has just 12 months left on his contract at Anfield and despite Richard Hughes confirming that talks will be held over an extension, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

It seems inevitable that Salah will make the switch to Saudi Arabia eventually, although it’s likely to happen in a year’s time rather than this summer.

Summerville certainly has the potential to be a top signing for Liverpool so it will be interesting to see whether they launch a concrete bid for him in the coming weeks.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bring in a new right-footed winger to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Enzo Maresca’s priorities seem to be signing a new centre-back and winger for now though, however, and will likely have to make player sales before splashing out a fee on Summerville.

The Leeds star, who joined in 2020 from Feyenoord, has made 89 senior appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring 25 goals and registering 12 assists.

Everything points towards him leaving Elland Road but whether he’ll head to the Premier League or abroad remains to be seen.

