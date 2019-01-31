Brighton secure permanent signings of youthful duo

Brighton have signed young duo Tudor-Cristian Baluta and Jan Mlakar from Viitorul Constanta and NK Maribor respectively.

Both players have been loaned back to their former clubs until the end of the season.

Baluta is a 19-year-old defensive midfielder who can also feature as a centre-back. He joined Viitorul Constanta from the Gheorge Hagi Academy in 2015, going on to score two goals in 42 appearances.

The teenager made his senior Romania debut in 2018 in a friendly win over Chile, adding two further caps in UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and Montenegro later in the year.

Mlakar, 20, plays as a striker, and has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for Maribor this season. Formerly a member of Fiorentina’s academy, Mlakar has been a Slovenia U21 international since 2016.

Baluta and Mlakar have both signed three-and-a-half year contracts with Brighton.