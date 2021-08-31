Brighton secure signing of versatile ace with Barcelona experience

Brighton have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

A left-back who can also play further forward in midfield, Cucurella came through the ranks at Barcelona. He has been a regular for Getafe over the past two seasons after previously building experience with Eibar. Now, his first taste of Premier League football awaits.

Brighton reportedly activated his release clause recently, although they do not confirm the transfer fee in their announcement of his signing.

What they do make clear is that Cucurella, who is 23 years old, will be under contract until June 2026 subject to international clearance.

The one-time Spain international follows Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen in signing for Brighton this summer as they look to build from last season.

The Seagulls played some good football last term, but a failure to finish chances on a regular basis prevented them from finishing high up the table. They have two wins and one defeat from their opening league games so far this time around.

Adding someone like Cucurella to their squad should be a further boost as they look to maintain the positive start.

Potter praises Cucurella capture

He has been on Brighton’s radar throughout the summer and head coach Graham Potter is glad to have got his man.

Potter told the club website: “We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him.

“He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.”

