Brighton star sensationally told he’s ‘twice as good’ as Arsenal ace after Liverpool links

A Brighton star has been compared with an Arsenal man

Brighton & Hove Albion signing Mats Wieffer has incredibly been labelled ‘twice’ the player of Arsenal star Declan Rice after previously being linked with Liverpool.

Wieffer is a 24-year-old midfielder who can play in the No 6 or No 8 roles, while also being able to operate in central defence if required. He came through the FC Twente academy but only made two first-team appearances for the club as he went on to have spells at Excelsior and Feyenoord.

During a two-year spell at Feyenoord, Wieffer made 79 appearances for the Rotterdam-based side and chipped in with nine goals and 11 assists.

Wieffer established himself as a key player under then Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, helping the Dutch outfit win one Eredivisie title and the KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup).

After Slot was announced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool, Wieffer was soon tipped to follow him to Anfield.

Indeed, it was claimed in May that Liverpool might begin the Slot era with the signings of top Feyenoord duo Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida.

Wieffer will be playing in the Premier League next term, but not with Liverpool. Last week, Brighton won the race for the Dutchman by paying Feyenoord €30million (£26m) for his services, while also tying the player down to a five-year contract.

Wieffer has become Feyenoord’s new record sale, and he will now link up with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Arsenal news: Mats Wieffer, Declan Rice compared

However, Feyenoord have been told they should have demanded much more for the nine-cap Netherlands international.

Dutch TV presenter Hans Kraay Junior has sung Wieffer’s praises by saying: “The central defender can play all the balls to him, his first touch is great. He is a wonderful player.”

The pundit added: “You can’t be a good player for €30m. They [English clubs] just think that’s a tip. €116m [£100m] for Rice? Wieffer is twice as good.”

Clearly, the Dutch media rate Wieffer incredibly highly and are expecting him to make a big impact at Brighton.

It would not be a surprise if Wieffer shone on the south coast, either, as Brighton are brilliant at signing rising stars and developing them into top players.

Although, it is clear that Wieffer has a lot to do to even reach Rice’s level, let alone become twice as good as him.

Rice is viewed as one of the best central midfielders in the world, having been West Ham United’s most influential player prior to his big-money switch to Arsenal.

The Gunners spent over £100m to sign Rice last summer, but he has justified that price tag by transforming Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with England, and he will be looking to put in an elite performance to help the Three Lions get the better of Spain in the Euros final.

