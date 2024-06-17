Leeds star Crysencio Summerville could be Fabian Hurzeler's first signing at Brighton

Liverpool and Chelsea are admirers of Leeds star Crysencio Summerville but Brighton are reportedly doing all they can to sign him.

The Dutch winger deservedly won the Championship Player of the Season Award this term after netting 19 goals in 43 league appearances for the Whites.

Leeds couldn’t secure promotion to the Premier League despite Summerville’s contributions and now they could lose him and several other key players.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, Fulham have joined Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton in the race for Summerville so a move to a Premier League club looks likely.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have become the first of Summerville’s suitors to make concrete ‘contact’ with Leeds over a deal.

“Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal,” Romano wrote on X.

“Not an easy one with many clubs keen but Brighton have started initial talks to explore this possibility.

“Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race.”

Fabian Hurzeler green lights Leeds raid

Brighton have just appointed Fabian Hurzeler, 31, as their new manager and intend to back him in this summer’s transfer window.

The Seagulls had their eye on Summerville prior to Hurzeler’s appointment but reports suggest the young coach has given the green light to his signing.

Summerville generally plays on the left – like Brighton star Karou Mitoma, but the 22-year-old’s potential arrival at the Amex gives them the exciting prospect of a front three of Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Summerville – which would be a force to be reckoned with.

However, there is still time for things to change and as mentioned, Liverpool and Chelsea may yet enter the race for the talented Leeds forward.

It is worth noting though that Chelsea are putting all their efforts into signing Michael Olise at the moment and that could mean they decide against making a bid for Summerville.

Arne Slot is keen to add a new winger to his Liverpool squad, however, so the youngster could still end up at Anfield this summer.

As previously reported, Summerville is not actively pushing for a move away from Leeds as he doesn’t want his relationship with the Yorkshire club to sour, but is waiting to see how things pan out.

TEAMtalk sources say Leeds will hold out for a fee of £30m for the Dutchman – who is under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

