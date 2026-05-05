Brighton have moved decisively to secure the long-term future of head coach Fabian Hurzeler, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that the highly-rated German has agreed a new deal with the club.

Hurzeler, who made history when he arrived on the South Coast in 2024 by becoming the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history at just 31, has quickly enhanced his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting managerial talents. His work has not gone unnoticed.

He currently has Brighton eighth in the Premier League table, and the Seagulls have a chance at claiming a historical second season of European football, with three games left to play this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayer Leverkusen were among the clubs to show a strong interest in the 33-year-old, having closely monitored his progress. However, the Bundesliga giants were not alone in their admiration.

Sources have revealed that both regular raiders of the Amex, Chelsea, had carried out background work on Hurzeler as part of their ongoing assessments for a future permanent head coach. His tactical acumen, leadership style and ability to develop young talent have made him an attractive option at the highest level.

We can also reveal that Manchester United had also done some work on him as part of their ongoing managerial hunt, though the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have long been convinced by Michael Carrick and were simply doing due diligence on alternatives should their first choice fail.

United are expected to confirm Carrick’s appointment in due course, having been convinced by two major factors.

Despite that mounting interest, Hurzeler has made it clear where his immediate future lies…

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Hurzeler happy to sign new Brighton contract

Brighton sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the German has now put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the Amex Stadium, underlining his commitment to the project and vision being built at the club.

The Seagulls are expected to formally announce the agreement in the coming days, which will come as a major boost ahead of the next phase of their development.

Hurzeler’s decision to stay represents a significant statement of intent from Brighton, who are determined to continue their upward trajectory and fend off interest in their key figures – both on and off the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Hurzeler insisted he was happy at the Amex and was quick to shut down speculation of a move elsewhere.

“It’s always an honour to be linked to these kinds of rumours and speculation,tion but I’m really happy here,” Hurzeler said.

“I’m very thankful for the trust and support the club has given me. I’m really enjoying my time here, and therefore, we focus on a strong end to the season.

“I’m totally committed; there are no thoughts. In football, there is not always this loyalty from a club. I really feel trusted here and welcomed. I can express myself and really be successful with this team.”

Despite Hurzeler’s commitment, the Seagulls face a big battle to retain the services of a number of their leading stars.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba is expected to seal a £80m move to Manchester United this summer – the first of three new midfield arrivals at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, another star could be ready to move to Liverpool after links to Anfield re-emerged this week.

The Seagulls are also ready to let a star join Coventry City in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

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