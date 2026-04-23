Brighton & Hove Albion are once again turning their attention to the South American market as they monitor Rosario Central’s Vicente Pizarro, and the move could pave the way for Manchester United to sign Carlos Baleba.

The Seagulls, renowned for their shrewd recruitment of young talents, had a club official present for the midfielder’s standout moment last week.

Pizarro, who netted a dramatic injury-time winner in Rosario Central’s 2-1 triumph over Sarmiento, has caught the eye with his assured performances since arriving in Argentina from Colo-Colo in January.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has adapted swiftly to the rigours of the Primera División, earning regular starts under manager Jorge Almirón and demonstrating the composure and technical quality that define modern midfielders.

Naturally left-footed, the Chile international was born in Vitacura on the 5th of November 2002. Having progressed through Colo-Colo’s youth ranks, he made over 120 appearances for the Chilean giants before completing a €1.9 million move to Rosario Central, where his contract runs until the end of 2029.

His current market valuation hovers around €7.5 million, presenting an enticing proposition for a Premier League side seeking value.

This latest interest aligns seamlessly with Brighton’s proven model of identifying and nurturing promising players from Latin America, as seen with the successful integration of a number of South American buys.

Pizarro’s blend of tactical discipline, ball-playing ability and emerging leadership qualities could make him an ideal fit for Brighton and their recruitment plans.

Sources state no formal offer has materialised but the scouting mission underscores genuine interest from the south-coast club.

Pizarro to Brighton, Baleba to Man Utd

And if Brighton do push the button on Pizarro, they’d be landing their would-be successor to Baleba who remains a wanted man at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are in the market for two new central midfielders this summer. The top target is Elliot Anderson, but even if Man Utd beat Manchester City to the punch, a second big name is wanted too.

Brighton signing Pizarro would open the doors to a sale, and with Man Utd agreeing personal terms with Baleba last summer, there won’t be any issues on the player side if acting on their interest once again this summer.

Pizarro has drawn admiring glances from other European outfits in the past, including Scottish sides who still hold interest, yet Brighton’s data-led approach often gives them an edge in securing such hidden gems before valuations escalate.

As the summer transfer window nears, supporters of the Seagulls will be watching developments closely.

Should Brighton move decisively, Pizarro could become the latest South American success story on England’s south coast, adding creativity and steel to their midfield options.

For now, the Chilean continues to impress in Argentina, with his performances likely to fuel further speculation in the coming weeks.

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