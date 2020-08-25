Brilliant Brewster rescues Liverpool after Salzburg stun Klopp’s men

Substitute Rhian Brewster scored a second-half brace to help Liverpool wrap up their pre-season camp in Austria with a a 2-2 draw against RB Salzburg.

Salzburg played much better in the first half, with forward duo Mergim Berisha and Patson Daka particularly impressive.

However, Brewster – who came on as part of a host of second-half changes made by Jurgen Klopp – made it three goals in two pre-season outings to continue his impressive form.

Having deposed of Stuttgart in their first pre-season friendly, Liverpool looked initially rusty against a Salzburg side pressing aggressively.

Indeed, the Reds were caught out after only three minutes through a combination of Salzburg’s determination and their own sloppiness.

Fabinho took too long on the ball in his own half and his pass was intercepted by Berisha, who duly allowed Daka to finish past Alisson Becker.

Ten minutes later, Joe Gomez was at fault. His pass forward was cut off and, after pressing to win it back, Berisha was allowed acres of space to angle his run, collect a through ball and set up Daka again.

Liverpool did improve later in the half, with Sadio Mane coming closest. However, after a slick move, he could not finish from the six-yard area with the ball cleared off the line.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with Salzburg fast out of the blocks. Gomez cleared a cross out for a corner, from which defender Albert Vallci should have scored.

The right-back timed his run and beat Liverpool’s offside trap, but his free header – which left Alisson stranded – sailed just wide.

Daka could then have had a hat-trick after he got past the Reds’ defence, but his shot hit the side netting.

BREWSTER INSPIRES LIVERPOOL FIGHTBACK

Liverpool did get on the scoresheet after 73 minutes, Brewster scoring his first of the afternoon and for the second pre-season game in succession.

A brilliant one-two from James Milner allowed the midfielder into the box to square for Brewster who, on the slide, crashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Brewster then got Liverpool level with an instinctive finish from the edge of the area. Curtis Jones got contact on the ball, which flicked it off goalkeeper Carlos into Brewster’s path.

The 20-year-old striker had one defender to beat ahead an open net, choosing to loop the ball over the Salzburg man and into the corner.

Liverpool will now return to Melwood before they travel down to Wembley for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal on Saturday.