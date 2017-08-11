Brilliant Liverpool youngster pens new five-year contract

Ryan Kent admits he is looking to make his mark at Liverpool after the exciting winger signed a new five-year deal at Anfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Barnsley, where he caught the eye, and has been linked with similar arrangements with both Leeds and Middlesbrough this season.

However, there’s a strong chance that Jurgen Klopp could keep the player at Anfield for the season after he caught the eye with a number of impressive performances during pre-season.

Klopp clearly rates the player highly and after Kent signed up with the Reds on a deal to 2022, the player told the club’s official website: “It’s a big achievement. It’s pay off for all the hard work that’s been put in over the last few years, so it’s a big achievement for me, my mum, my dad, my family and friends that have been with me throughout this big journey.

“I’m looking forward to kicking on in the future now.

Kent has been with Liverpool since the age of seven.