A top Brentford star has been told it would ruin his career by moving to the ‘circus’ that is Manchester United, with the attacking midfielder, now seen by one observer as “one of the best players in the Premier League” advised instead to sign for Arsenal.

Thomas Frank’s side – now in their fourth season as a Premier League club – have once again made light of one of the smallest budgets in the division to hold their own against some more established and wealthy sides. Currently 12th in the table, Brentford are in absolutely zero danger of relegation trouble and could yet even push into the European places with a strong end to the season.

Despite having allowed star man Ivan Toney to leave the Gtech Stadium last summer, the Bees have gone from strength to strength, with several players stepping out the shadows – Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo their two standouts – following the England striker’s high-profile sale to Saudi Arabia.

Another of those to raise his game this season has been Denmark playmaker Damsgaard with the 24-year-old boasting a somewhat under-the-radar 13 goal contributions across the 2024/25 campaign so far. That tally includes 10 assists – a tally that can only be bettered by Mo Salah in the Premier League this season.

That form has seen some of the Premier League’s big hitters mentioned with a possible move, with both Arsenal and Manchester United said to be among his admirers.

However, former Premier League star Paul Parker has made it crystal clear why a move to Old Trafford would be a significant mistake.

“Damsgaard has been absolutely incredible for Brentford. Everyone in England is talking about him, and I think almost all the top clubs have him on their radar. Anything else would surprise me,” Parker told Danish news site SpilXperten.

“It’s fantastic to see that he’s finally starting to fulfill the potential we saw during the Euros in 2021. In my view, he has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

On links to Arsenal, Parker added: “I can definitely understand if clubs are lining up to sign him. Arsenal could really use a creative player like him. He has been significantly better than [Martin] Odegaard this season, and the rest of their midfield is nowhere near creative enough.”

When asked about a move to Old Trafford, Parker added: “If I were Damsgaard, though, I would really hesitate before signing with Manchester United. He can just ask his Danish friends if they enjoy being at the club. They would probably say no and advise him to stay far away from ‘Circus United’.”

How Damsgaard could fit in at Man Utd

Despite that, Parker can understand exactly why Damsgaard would fit in at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United could also use him in the attacking midfield role, and he would obviously go straight into the starting line-up. [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Joshua] Zirkzee have played that position a lot, but they are downright useless.

“[Bruno] Fernandes is the only creative midfielder, and he would link up well with Damsgaard. Maybe Fernandes could even drop deeper so that Fernandes, Damsgaard, and Amad could all be on the pitch at the same time.”

Either way, Parker is happy to see the 31-times capped midfielder living up to his early career hype.

“It’s fantastic to see that he’s finally starting to fulfill the potential we saw during the Euros in 2021. Back then, he was the big revelation, and I think we all expected that he might get a move to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, or one of the other top clubs in Europe.

“Since then, I haven’t followed him that closely, but I was surprised when he joined Brentford, and he also struggled to break through at first. Now, he has truly had his breakthrough, and in my view, he has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.”

Man Utd summer transfer plans: Palace star, Porto ace wanted

United are likely to spend heavily this summer to try and freshen up their squad and present new manager Ruben Amorim with the players capable of operating in a 3-4-2-1 formation. To that end, a new right wing-back, at least one midfielder and a new striker are expected to figure prominently on his wishlist.

Whether a new creative midfielder will be among those additions remains to be seen.

Needing to add legs, energy and tempo, one man cited by scouts as being perfect for their system – and already comfortable with operating in a 3-4-3 formation is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

To that end, our reporter Rudy Galetti has provided an update on their interest in the England international, having named the European suitors who are also keen and what Newcastle and Tottenham’s stances are also of a deal.

Elsewhere on the new striker front, United have now been credited with an interest in FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa, who has been in fine form this season.

A move for the former Atletic Madrid frontman has been put on to their radar after a move for Viktor Gyokeres was ruled out for a particularly sobering reason.

United’s failure to land Gyokeres could yet open the door for Arsenal, though the Gunners are also being credited with an interest in another impressive young striker, currently shining bright for Eintracht Frankfurt.

IN-FOCUS: The top Premier League players for assists this season