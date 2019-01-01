Bristol City expecting transfer scramble for Liverpool defensive target

Bristol City are expecting heightened interest in Liverpool target Lloyd Kelly this month.

The 20-year-old full-back could be Jurgen Klopp’s only January signing, according to the Daily Mail as the German looks for a replacement for Alberto Moreno.

Moreno has publicly criticised Klopp and although the German has refused to hit back, it’s though the Spaniard will move on this month.

That will leave cover for Andrew Robertson at a premium and Liverpool have watched the talented Kelly on several occasions this season.

Last week Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has confirmed interest is building in the England Under-21 man and the Bristol Post claim “the Robins are bracing themselves for bids after Kelly emerged in the Robins first-team this season”.

Asked about the interest in the player last week, Johnson said: “Of course, there is.

“If you’re a Premier League club and you’re not interested in Lloyd Kelly, you’re not doing your recruitment right. Twenty years old, playing for England and can play multiple positions.

“Whether someone pushes the button on it is a different matter. I guarantee, statistically and with the eye, every Premier League club would’ve had a look.

“The big thing for him is keeping his feet on the ground.

“People are writing articles all over the shop, some of them are true, some of them are not true. It’s tough for him.

“I’ve been in that situation myself, probably not with the level of clubs but I know how hard it is. You think about who’s watching you and try to get hold of the scout list and your agent tells you someone is coming.

“Your Mum, your Dad or your family is chipping away and tell you that the big move’s coming, but no. Concentrate on the process, keep working hard and he’s done great – he’s 20 games into his senior career.”

Manchester United and Spurs are also thought to tracking the player, who is under contract until 2021.