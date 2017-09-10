Liverpool get new Coutinho hope as Barca ‘break vows’ to player

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly angry at Barcelona for their refusal to do everything in their power to pursue a deal for him this summer.

And the Brazilian’s anger that a dream switch to the Nou Camp failed to materialise has led to fresh optimism that Coutinho could yet stay at Anfield.

Spanish publication Don Balon claim Coutinho is angry at Barcelona officials after the player kept up his end of the bargain, having submitted a transfer request and then complained of a back injury.

The Brazilian is yet to appear for the Anfield team this season on the back of these factors.

However, the player will now stay with the Reds until January at the absolute least after Barcelona saw three bids – the latter of which was believed to be in the region of £114m – rejected by Liverpool as the club stood firm on their determination to keep him at Anfield.

And it is claimed that Coutinho may now make it difficult for Barca, who haven’t dropped a point in La Liga this season, to sign him in January as he feels hurt by broken promises.

Coutinho is now back on Merseyside following international duty with Brazil and having trained with the rest of the squad on Thursday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his future.

“Of course – all good, all good. Nothing else to say, actually, so he’s back and we had a really good conversation, so good,” Klopp commented.

Discussing when he could feature again for the Reds, Klopp said: “Yes, he will now do a little bit more than the other boys but he showed up in a very, very good mood and looks really promising.”