Broken Real promise steers angry Ronaldo towards Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reportedly return to Manchester United after feeling cheated over a broken promise of new contract terms at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old, who won his fifth Ballon d’Or last year, has seen himself drop out of the world’s top three earners and is not happy about it, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The Portugal superstar currently earns €21m net per season, enough to put him fifth on the money list, but AS claims that Real president Florentino Perez had promised him a pay rise and having not done so, Ronaldo now wants to return to Old Trafford.

The prolific forward has struggled to reproduce his best form this season as Real’s La Liga title defence has proved to be a non-starter, with boss Zinedine Zidane being tipped for the boot while several other top stars could also leave in a major shake-up.

Ronaldo also heaped pressure on Perez over his future by suggesting he could move on during his acceptance speech after winning the Ballon d’Or.

“I want to continue in Madrid if possible,” Ronaldo said. “If possible, I would like to retire in Madrid.

“But it does not depend on me, I’m not the boss in the club.”