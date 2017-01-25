Brother of Griezmann drops hint over Man Utd move

Antoine Griezmann’s brother continues to tease Manchester United fans over a possible Old Trafford switch.

The Atletico Madrid star has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and now his brother Theo has fuelled rumours on Twitter.

His sibling posted a picture of Old Trafford on social media without comment, and followed up with a tweet insisting he is “just a United fan”, which has now been deleted.

Griezmann is reported to be one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets, and has been linked with an £80million move to the Red Devils.

Reports a few days ago claimed the France international already has a number and salary agreed at United ahead of a possible move in the summer

This is not the first time Theo Griezmann has dropped a cryptic tweet. He previously posted a picture of Memphis Depay after his Lyon debut along with the caption: “Sorry Memphis I think Old Trafford is better!”

The former Real Sociedad man teased in November about a possible move to Manchester, saying it would be a pleasure to join up with international teammate Paul Pogba.

“I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure,” Griezmann said.

“You hear a lot of things about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don’t see me moving to a new club.

“But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day.”