Brother of Marcelo Bielsa discusses chances of Leeds exit this summer

Rafael Bielsa, the brother of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, has revealed that the Championship club have an option to keep him as boss even without promotion.

The Yorkshire side are a few games away from securing a return to the Premier League, currently sitting second in the table with a three-point cushion.

There has been some speculation that Leeds could lose Bielsa if they do not achieve promotion, however Rafael – a sports lawyer who helped draw up his contract at Leeds – has aimed to clarify the situation when asked about a possible return to Newell’s Old Boys.

“Marcelo can not go back to Newell’s because he has a contractual problem. I made the contract,” he told lacapital.com.

“If they do not go up to the Premier League, Leeds has the option to keep him. Taking into account the season they are having, it is difficult not to keep him. And if they go up, it is mandatory for both parties to stay.

“In the contract he signed there is no clause put in like the one Marcelo had when he was managing Espanyol and there was the possibility of going to the Argentine team.

“Bielsa can not come back [to Argentina] because it is a legal issue. To come back I would be breaking a contract and my brother is not doing that.

“I can not imagine Marcelo breaking a contract. He never broke one during his career, it was the other way around. For example, with Club America or Lille it was because the clubs broke the agreements.

“His character is like that. The Bielsa family does not break the rules. They are values ​​that are learned as a child, you are taught by your mother, your grandparents and the whole family environment.”