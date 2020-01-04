Bruce admits Newcastle were sloppy not to ease past Rochdale

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce rued his side’s missed chances as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third round tie with Rochdale on Saturday.

Miguel Almiron put the Magpies ahead in the first half with only his second goal of the campaign and the visitors had further chances to add more but were wasteful.

Newcastle were made to pay for their sloppiness when 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham netted after 80 minutes to earn the League One side a replay at St James’ Park.

Speaking after the game, Bruce said: “Our frailties are pretty obvious – we don’t score enough goals and with the chances we’ve created today we’ve got to be taking them and the tie should have been put to bed.

“We were excellent in the first half but the losses of [Yoshinori] Muto and Almiron gave us another thing to think about.

“[But] we’re in the hat and we’ve got a replay, and some might need a game after coming back from injury.”

Bruce confirmed bad news as Almiron picked up a groin strain that will be scanned next week, while Muto’s hip injury appears to present more concern.

Newcastle’s inability up front was underlined by another low-confidence display from Joelinton, but Bruce insisted he retains belief in the Brazilian despite looking for reinforcements in the transfer window.

“[Joelinton] has had a difficult time but he’s got to stick at it,” added Bruce. “Until two weeks ago Almiron hadn’t scored but now he’s scored two in fairly quick succession, so he’s just got to stick at it.”

On his bid to bring in new faces to Newcastle, Bruce said: “We’ve had a couple of knock-backs already so we’ll keep working away.

“It’s very difficult, especially at that end of the pitch, to get something that’s going to make you better.

“Iwon’t just be bringing in players for the sake of it, but we’ll see what the next two or three weeks bring.”

Newcastle follow up the result with a Premier League clash against Wolves at Molineux next Saturday.