Bruce believes second half showing was enough for Newcastle to win

Steve Bruce insisted that Newcastle were the more likely side to win the game despite drawing 0-0 with Brighton.

Brighton were the better side as Newcastle were frustrated in front of a disgruntled home crowd.

Graham Potter’s side enjoyed more than 70% of possession, but couldn’t convert any of their chances – while for the hosts, one of the highlights was Andy Carroll coming on for his second Newcastle debut.

Despite Brighton getting the widespread praise, Bruce told BBC Sport: “We found it very difficult. We knew Brighton would come and want to take the football and basically we couldn’t get after it well enough.

“In the second half we changed a few things and if anyone was going to win the game I thought it would be us.

“The Achilles heel is that we have to take big chances when we get them.

“We couldn’t wait to get them in at half time. We didn’t deal with Brighton who kept the ball very well and they made it a difficult evening for us. We got away with one.”

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!