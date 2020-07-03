Bruce issues challenge to Allan Saint-Maximin following run of hot form

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is delighted that man-of-the-moment Allan Saint-Maximin is in the Premier League spotlight despite speculation that other clubs could come in for him.

The 23-year-old Frenchman turned in a fine individual display in Wednesday night’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth as he continued his rich vein of form since football’s return, and has since earned a Player of the Month nomination.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with West Ham, Bruce said: “If people are talking about him, good. It means he’s doing it on the pitch.

“People are talking about Allan and [Miguel] Almiron, which means they’re performing on the pitch. That’s all they can focus on and let the rest look after themselves.”

Saint-Maximin’s form has been key to the Magpies’ run of two wins and a draw in the league since the resumption, and Bruce is confident there is more to come.

He said: “He’s already a fans’ favourite. That has to be the key. Can he reach that consistency that top players have?

“He’s got all the ability to be a top player, it’s now the mental side to do it week in, week out. That’s the challenge from him and my staff, to get the best out of him.

“But he certainly has the natural ingredients to be anything he wants to be.”

Meanwhile, Bruce confirmed that skipper Jamaal Lascelles, midfielder Sean Longstaff and striker Joelinton are all doubts for Sunday’s game with injuries picked up at the Vitality Stadium.

