Bruce confirms new signing after identifying key behind Newcastle defeat

Steve Bruce pinpointed the facet of gameplay that repeatedly hindered their chances of victory against Man City, and confirmed the acquisition of a new signing.

Newcastle came into the FA Cup quarter final clash as huge underdogs versus the might of Man City

Guardiola’s men quickly took a stranglehold on the game, retaining massive amounts of possession as shot after shot rained down on Karl Darlow’s goal.

Bruce opted to go with five at the back for the occasion, and revealed how that decision played into his strategy for the match.

In his comments following the match, Bruce said of the change of formation (via the Evening Chronicle): “Against Man City it was can we stay in it for as long as we can.”

Despite the onslaught, City only managed to open the scoring after Fabian Schar needlessly bundled Gabriel Jesus over to concede a penalty.

“We gave away a poor, poor penalty,” added Bruce.

“The second half we were brighter. The big turning point came when we could have equalised.”

“Look, of course everybody has a gameplan playing against City, but I thought we were too passive in the first half.

“I think you’ve got to do more with the ball. We surrendered the ball too cheaply.”

During the post-match press conference, Bruce confirmed the acquisition of a new signing from north of the border (via the Evening Chronicle).

Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is the main in question, with the 28-year-old goalkeeper having recently become a target for the Magpies.

The boyhood Newcastle fan – who was born in the city – will return to the club where he spent 8 years as a youth team footballer via a free transfer.