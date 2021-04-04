Bruce comes out fighting after referencing ‘nonsense’ Newcastle endure

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce lauded the spirit of his squad after referencing the “nonsense” that gets thrown at his side.

Newcastle rescued a crucial late point to inch themselves one step closer to safety with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Joelinton was the beneficiary of a Tottenham mix-up when clearing their lines in the first-half, though a quickfire Harry Kane double turned the contest on its head.

Newcastle heads never dropped, however, and their pressure finally paid off with five minutes remaining as Joe Willock levelled the scores.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Bruce said: “We’re pleased but in my opinion it should have been three points.

“I thought we were the better side. It was as good as I’ve seen us play for a long, long time. Just disappointed we haven’t won it. You take a point. I’m really pleased with the performance.

“All this nonsense we get thrown at us. The spirit and the togetherness in the camp is always going to be there. We have to put up with so much nonsense. The response from the players was clear to see. The spirit is never in doubt.

“The performance is what we’re looking for after such a poor one. To come out and perform against a very good team like Tottenham, I thought the players were excellent.

“That was arguably as good I’ve seen Joelinton play for us. Probably the easiest thing to do is stick it in the net. His touch is immaculate. He plays with great effort and endeavour. But his all round game today was terrific.

“It’s important we stay there [at this performance level]. We put the work in again tomorrow. We have a crucial few weeks. There’s a lot of football to be played but if we stay at that level I’m confident we will be okay.”

Willock reveals motivation behind late Newcastle impact

Newcastle’s late goalscorer WIllock also spoke to the press, telling the BBC: “I was dismayed to be on the bench, I wanted to make an impact as soon as I come on.

“I’m happy I could do that. I thought the boys really played well today. To play against such a top team and play like that will give us massive belief going forward.

“It was a long two weeks. A lot of people were doubting us and really getting on to us, that can eradicate a few of the doubters.

“We can’t lay on this. We need to get three points but I feel like if we can do that on another day we’ll get them. Collectively, as a team, we’re really fighting. Every day in training we’re pushing each other to continue getting points.

“I feel like we can do it, we have the ability in the squad and the willingness to do it, and we all believe in the manager to give us the right tactics to go out there and do it.”