Bruce gives honest assessment of size of task facing Newcastle

Steve Bruce confessed that there was a lot of hard work to be done at Newcastle after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.

Newcastle suffered their second loss of the season as Bruce’s reign as manager continued its difficult start, with a Teemu Pukki hat trick being the difference for the hosts.

Bruce told Match of the Day: “It was a very difficult afternoon. I knew it was going to be difficult. Norwich had their tails up with it being their first Premier League game at home.

“The whole display with and without the ball was not the level required.

“We had two big chances in the first half. If you can take one of those when you’re not playing at your best… if one goes in it’s a different scenario.

“I never expected this job to be easy. I only walked in four weeks ago. I’ll roll up my sleeves because there’s plenty of work to be done.”

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!