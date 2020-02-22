Bruce hints at making change in key area after Newcastle lose at Palace

Steve Bruce has suggested that he could be about to change the players he selects in Newcastle’s attacking positions after watching his team draw another blank at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies were defeated 1-0 in South London, Patrick van Aanholt’s first half goal proving to be enough for Roy Hodgson’s men.

The result saw Palace leapfrog Newcastle in the table, with the Black and Whites falling to 14th, just seven points above the relegation zone.

They ended the game with a 56% share of possession and had eight efforts on goal, however only two of those were on target.

And talking to BBC Sport post-match, a frustrated Bruce admitted that although his team were well in the game, they were deservedly beaten after failing to find the net for the tenth time in the Premier League this campaign.

“The better team won. We have had decent possession, but we gave the ball away too cheaply especially when in good areas”, he said.

“We didn’t ask questions, maybe it is a time to change – we have to score to win a game. It was difficult with the conditions, but we have no complaints saying the better team won.”

Record signing Joelinton started up front for Newcastle and saw a long-range strike kept out, but offered little else and couldn’t add to his one league goal so far.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle also featured, but none could provide a breakthrough.

The North-East born manager did have complimentary words for Valentino Lozaro who, despite receiving his marching orders for bringing down Wilfried Zaha when he was through on goal, was one of the Newcastle’s best performers in the game.

Bruce added: “He played very well today, we didn’t find him enough – in wide areas, we ignored the lad. We needed to get it out to him, but he played very well.

“Our biggest problem all season has been evident – we have to create more of a threat in the opponent’s area. We have to look at it and analyse it. Maybe change is sometimes for the best.”