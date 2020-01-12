Bruce issues concrete response to rumours of exit for £20m Leeds target

Steve Bruce has firmly denied claims that Newcastle will allow Dwight Gayle to leave on loan this winter.

Gayle has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest this January, with both sides looking for further firepower in their efforts for promotion from the Championship.

There had been suggestions that Newcastle would be willing to let Gayle leave this month, but only if his new club promised to pay them £20m for a permanent transfer in the summer.

However, after Gayle grabbed an assist in Newcastle’s draw with Wolves on Saturday, Bruce repeated his desire to keep the striker on Tyneside.

“How many times?” he responded to questions about an exit for Gayle.

“I just said to the press yesterday. I’ve been asked this question time and time again. Why am I going to let him go on loan? And to where?

“It’s not possible, not with the problems we’ve had. I’ve said that from day one.

“I’ve waited for him for two and a half months because he’s been injured, then the team has done OK so he’s found it a struggle to get in.

“I’ve started him twice in the last four or five games. He was excellent [against Wolves].

“He’s not going anywhere, it’s quite simple.”