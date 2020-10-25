Bruce notes key Newcastle problem; Nuno bemoans crucial Wolves fault

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce highlighted a key deficiency in his forward options, while Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo simply stated that Jacob Murphy’s late equaliser “cannot” happen.

Wolves appeared on course for victory after Raul Jimenez’s superb volley put his side in front with 10 minutes remaining.

The Magpies were not to be denied, however, and snatched a late equaliser through Jacob Murphy.

The winger’s free-kick was perfectly bent around the side of the wall and caught Rui Patricio napping at the near post.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the contest, Newcastle boss Bruce said: “There wasn’t much in it. We are delighted to take a point in difficult circumstances and very pleased for Jacob, who has been knocking on the door all season. I am delighted for him.

“You can have as many attackers as you want but you have to get the ball.

“We haven’t anyone natural in the front six to go and get the ball. There was a certain resilience about us.”

MATCH REPORT: Unlikely hero snatches late equaliser as Newcastle share spoils with Wolves

[Equaliser] cannot go in – Nuno

Nuno also spoke to the Sky cameras, and vented his frustration over his side’s inability to produce top class performances over the course of the full 90 minutes.

“We started very well, we had mobility and situations with good possession but we slowed down a little bit,” said the Portuguese manager.

“Newcastle were well organised but didn’t create too much.

“We were without problems until we got the goal we deserved, and then we should manage the game better.

“I have to see the Newcastle goal again but the ball cannot go on that side of the wall, it cannot go in.

“Raul’s goal was a good goal. I wish we could always play good for 90 minutes. We need to be sharper and improve our final delivery.”