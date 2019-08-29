Bruce lambasts ‘horror’ Choudhury challenge on Newcastle star

Steve Bruce was left fuming at the “horror” challenge which left Matt Ritchie needing stitches in three wounds as Newcastle bowed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties against Leicester.

Ritchie was caught by Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury shortly before half-time at St James’ Park with referee Tim Robinson brandishing a yellow card, but no more, and the Scotland international was unable to resume after the break.

Speaking after seeing his side go down 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw, the Magpies’ head coach said: “I have to say the mess Matt Ritchie is in, the referee is five yards away and if there had been VAR tonight or whatever…

“It’s a horror challenge and I don’t want people sent off and red cards, but when I see the state of Matty’s leg… We fear ankle damage, he’s got three cuts which all need stitches.

“He’s a mess and the referee is five yards away from him, which is difficult to take when I see him like that.

“As I say, I don’t want anybody ever sent off, but when it’s a horror challenge like that… It wasn’t good. No wonder he didn’t come out for the second half.”

However, Foxes assistant manager Chris Davies was quick to defend Choudhury as he stood in for Brendan Rodgers at the post-match press conference.

He said: “It was a strong tackle. He’s a competitor – if the ball is there to be won, he’ll go for it. There was certainly no malice whatsoever from Hamza.

“As I say, anyone who sees Hamza play knows he’s competitive and if the ball is there to be won, he’ll try to win it, so that’s how I saw it.”