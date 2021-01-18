Steve Bruce has promised that his Newcastle side will keep working hard to turn their form around after making it nine games without a win at Arsenal on Monday night.

The Toon went down 3-0 at the Emirates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the home side in a comfortable win.

Speaking after the match, Bruce was happier with his side’s first-half display but felt they fell away in the second.

He told BBC Sport: “We gave as good as we got and got into ourselves some decent opportunities but that little bit of confidence has ebbed away for sure.

“We were caught in the second half where we didn’t see it coming from the first-half performance.

“I certainly think in the first half we got ourselves into decent positions but that little bit of quality has gone as a confidence thing and that happens when you are on a run like we are.

“The only way it comes back is with a couple of victories. We just have to keep working at it.”

Change in formation fails to spark Newcastle

Bruce switched his formation to a back four to bring in another attacker. However, that still yielded only one shot on target in north London.

The Magpies boss added: “We have tried. To win a game you have to score a goal.

“We always knew we entering a really difficult run of games. To play Arsenal, Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City we always knew it was going to be difficult against these top teams.

“You have seen their [the players] approach. We are disappointed because we have been caught trying to get forward. Two passes and they are in on our goal. That is something we have to learn from and understand.

“The reason we have been defending deep was to avoid situations like that. We have to get the balance right and we will keep working on it.”

As for his own position, Bruce added: “I am trying to do the best I possibly can as always but you will have to ask others about that.”