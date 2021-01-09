Newcastle boss Steve Bruce chose to look on the bright side after delivering a positive verdict of their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Newcastle forced the tie into extra time, but ultimately exited the competition at the third round stage.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in sealed the contest.

Newcastle were not without chances to secure victory themselves, with veteran centre-forward Andy Carroll coming close at the end of regular time.

Speaking to the media after the match, Bruce said: “You have to take your chances when they come along, we had the opportunity in the final few minutes and didn’t grasp it.

“As a cup tie, it could have gone either way and we rue the missed chances.

“I though Andy (Carroll) did fantastically well, if he had topped it off by scoring a goal it would have been good for him.

“A lot of pleasing things, we’ve had a tough run of fixtures but we dust ourselves down and go again.

“I have found positives in all of the games, it has been a difficult period in terms of the games we have had to play. We are trying to get higher up the pitch, which is pleasing, and create a few more chances.”