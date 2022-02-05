Bruce reacts to ‘bizarre’ situation as former players reunite at West Brom

Steve Bruce is excited to be working alongside some familiar faces once again as he returns to management with West Brom.

The 61-year-old was appointed as the new Baggies boss following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael. The French coach was given the sack after a poor run of form, which saw West Brom win just one of their last eight fixtures. Now, Bruce has returned to football with the promotion-hopefuls.

The veteran gaffer will be working with a number of former players, and admitted he is impressed with how they have developed.

Speaking to WBA TV, Bruce said: “I’ve worked with four or five of them which is quite bizarre.

“They know what I’m all about, I’m delighted to see them all again. It’s been great watching some of their careers.

“Someone like Connor Townsend for examples is [from] a long, long time ago. I remember saying well done to him on the pitch last year.

“I’m delighted to see how he’s improved and modelled his career. I’m looking forward to working with them again.”

West Brom currently sit sixth in the table, and will be hoping Bruce can keep them inside the play-off spaces.

His first game in charge is on Wednesday night against Sheffield United, who are also pushing for a return to the top flight.

Carroll not part of Bruce’s plans at Newcastle

Another player Bruce is reuniting with is Andy Carroll. The 33-year-old signed for West Brom just days before Bruce following a successful spell with another Championship side, Reading.

The former Liverpool striker left Newcastle in summer with Bruce in charge after it became evident he was not part of future plans.

However, Carroll has previously admitted he wished to remain with the Magpies, and believed he was good enough to feature in Bruce’s squad.

Speaking to The Athletic in September last year, he said: “I mean, 100 per cent I wanted to be there. I could have played more last season, I could be playing there this season.

“I’m not saying I should be playing every week, but I think I’ve still got something to give, to be part of Newcastle or any club. I’ve still got that hunger in me. But the manager makes his decisions.

“That’s what happens in football. He had his ideas and I wasn’t part of them.”

