Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is refusing to let one of his stars leave on loan after an impressive display in the Carabao Cup.

Bruce was proud of his side’s response to the weekend’s Premier League setback after cruising through to the fourth round with a 7-0 victory at Morecambe.

Having lost 3-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday, the much-changed Magpies hit the ground running and scored five first-half goals in a match for the first time since 1993.

Joelinton’s brace was complemented by efforts from Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden in an opening period that saw Morecambe midfielder Toumani Diagouraga sent off.

Jamaal Lascelles’ header and an own goal from Sam Lavelle wrapped up the triumph at an empty Mazuma Stadium.

“When you have a disappointing result, the one thing you have to do is respond and that’s what pleased more than anything,” Newcastle boss Bruce said.

“The response, the attitude towards it on an awful night, nobody here. It’s got that look that if you don’t do it properly then you can have one of them awful evenings. And we’ve all experienced them before, especially a club like ours.

“It was nice to get the job done and the way that they went about it. Some of the football, particularly the first half an hour, was terrific.”

Wednesday’s victory means Newcastle will head to Newport – another League Two side – in the fourth round next week.

“My perspective has never ever changed since I walked in 15 months ago,” Bruce said.

“I said then we’ll treat the cups with all the respect that they deserve because, I’ve said it many, many times now, we’re capable of winning five games, which gets you maybe to a cup final.

“I made nine changes and we still looked very, very strong.”

Murphy a shining light

Murphy was one of the shining lights for Newcastle and Bruce ruled out letting the winger leave on loan again, having spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I won’t be letting him out on loan – not after a performance like that,” Bruce said.

“He deserves to stay with us and he’s improved enormously. I’ve been very, very pleased.”

