Newcastle boss Steve Bruce acknowledged the audible boos heard from Magpies fans at Old Trafford last Saturday, before revealing his true “frustration” as the pressure continues to mount.

Bruce has endured a tense relationship with Newcastle fans ever since taking over from Rafael Benitez in 2019. He guided the Magpies to safety with a stellar run of form at the back end of last season, but their underwhelming start to the current campaign has again put his position under the microscope.

Newcastle head into Friday night’s Premier League clash with Leeds without a win in five games in all competitions.

The supporters’ frustrations were made clear on Saturday when Bruce found himself the target of disillusioned fans during their 4-1 defeat to man Utd.

Asked if he had spoken to those above him about his future, he said in his pre-match press conference: “No, but it’s all about me.

“I’m here to only do what I think is best for the club, and that is manage it as best I can and keep us moving along.

“It’s for other people to answer that. I will continue to do my best.

“I’m never going to walk away from the challenge of it, that’s for sure, so you’re asking the wrong person.”

Bruce responds to Newcastle boo boys

Asked about the jeers at Old Trafford, Bruce added: “Look, it’s always difficult. I’d be sick if I said I quite enjoyed it.

“It’s difficult, but look, the frustration is, like any other Premier League club or any other Football League club, if you don’t get results, then ultimately the manager, head coach, whatever I am, bears the brunt.

“That’s what it is, so I have to accept that results haven’t been good enough.

“What the disappointment was was we played very, very well at a difficult place last week. As difficult as it was ever going to get and we played very, very well and didn’t get anything out of the game. That’s the frustrating thing.”

