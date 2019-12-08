Bruce reveals the one key factor that set up victory versus Southampton

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce revealed the introduction of “Big Andy Carroll” was the deciding factor in his side’s ability to secure victory from a losing position.

The Magpies trailed the Saints to a Danny Ings goal in the 52nd minute, but Bruce was able to swing the momentum of the match with the introduction of the imposing centre-forward in the 59th minute.

Goals from Jonjo Shelvey and a late winner from Federico Fernandez were enough to pick up the win on Tyneside making it two wins in a row for the men from St James’ Park.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Bruce said: “In the first half we looked like we had played three games in six days.

“I felt we were flat and it was not really until we changed things at half time and went higher up the pitch we caused them so problems. They stuck at it, they showed a bit of spirit.

“The introduction of Big Andy had glimpses today of what he had 10 years ago. He looks well at the moment. Big Andy Carroll coming on was a huge help.”

Bruce was initially not a popular appointment for some Newcastle fans, but the 58-year-old has not let dissenting voices get to him or his team.

Speaking on the support the team received today following a difficult start to Bruce’s tenure, the boss said: “They stuck with the team too. In the first half we didn’t give them much to shout about but they stuck at it.

“We have just been quietly going about our job and I am delighted with the response.”

