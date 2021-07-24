Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has insisted that Arsenal must now make a decision on Joe Willock’s future after signing two midfielders.

Willock’s future remains unclear after his stunning loan spell with the Magpies last season. Following his move in January, he helped steer the club clear of relegation with eight Premier League goals. Furthermore, he scored in seven successive league games, a feat only Alan Shearer has managed before at Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Willock features in his new-season plans.

Bruce, though, has now said that he needs more clarity on the situation – and soon, especially with the Gunners bringing in Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

“Of course we want him back, he did great with us and gives us another dimension in midfield that we haven’t got,” the Newcastle manager told Goal.

“We’ll keep bashing away at it. With Arsenal, what are they going to do?

“They’ve brought in two midfield players. That’s our starting point, with Joe, because let’s be fair, he had an unbelievable three or four months with us. But there has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no?

“We’re only allowed two domestic loans, and we’re only allowed one from each club. So, there has to come a time when there’s a cut-off, and we have to find out what’s happening.

“We’re still trying our utmost, whether it’s on loan or to buy him. We’re still trying.”

Despite Arteta’s assurances, reports claim that Arsenal have told Willock that he is free to leave this summer.

As a result, he has supposedly picked Newcastle as his next club, given his standout spell.

Arsenal get transfer target boost

In other news, Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that reported Arsenal target Denis Zakaria wants to move on.

Eberl said that the defensive midfielder has been in talks over a new deal since October, but has not shown enough willingness to commit.

The 24-year-old played twice for Switzerland at Euro 2020 as they reached the quarter-finals.