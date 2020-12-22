Bruce unmoved on common Newcastle complaint; responds to sack calls

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce remains determined in the face of mounting pressure, and insisted his team selection was correct despite slipping to defeat in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle spurned a glorious opportunity to end their wait for silverware after bowing out at the quarter-final stage to Championship side Brentford.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Bruce said: “We always knew was going be difficult but we expected to perform better than we did.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t done enough, so we have to accept what is coming our way and get ready for what is a huge challenge ahead of us in the Premier League.

“But I can’t hide my disappointment because we’ve had a great opportunity to get into a first semi-final in many years. I’m bitterly disappointed and very, very frustrated at this minute.

“You genuinely believe you can score. We had one or two incidences that I didn’t quite fall for us. Jacob Murphy had a really good chance but in the end, you need to have a little bit of a break in the box and it didn’t go our way.”

Regarding his team selection – which was particularly strong in contrast to some Newcastle cup ties – Bruce insisted he made the right call, saying: “I standby what I said when I walked in the door, I picked the team I thought was going be good enough to win the match. Unfortunately, Brentford played very, very well on the night.

“It’s good to get to a quarter-final but obviously not great when you’ve got a great opportunity to go further, so there’s a lot of disappointed people today because we’ve missed a big opportunity.”

Calls for him to be replaced have grown louder following the defeat, something that Bruce is acutely aware of.

Regarding his position, Bruce concluded: “I’m a resilient so-and-so so I’ll need to be ready for what’s coming my way. The supporters are entitled to their opinion and I accept that.”