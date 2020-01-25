Bruce vents at dire Newcastle performance after Oxford stalemate

Newcastle Utd boss Steve Bruce cut a frustrated figure as he lamented an underwhelming performance that resulted in his side being unable to defeat a team from two division below.

The Magpies put out a strong team for the occasion, with regular first-team starters Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and the returning Allan Saint-Maximin all included among others.

Despite dominating the posession stats with 62%, Newcastle failed to break the deadlock amid stern Oxford resistance and were forced to settle for a replay.

Speaking to the BBC following the conclusion of the stalemate, Newcastle manager Bruce said: “Frustrating, disappointing. We didn’t do enough basically.

“Oxford you have to say well done to them they came and made it difficult for us but this is one of those where we didn’t play well enough.

“We are still in the hat and we will go there and I am sure be better than we were tonight.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough, we didn’t create enough. It was one of those afternoons where too many of them didn’t get to a level they can.

“It is disappointment for all those thousands that came today and we didn’t play well enough to get in the tie. It was a poor performance all round.

“Oxford have some good players, they are well organised and well drilled.

“It is what it is. We can’t make many changes because of the injuries we have. We accept we have had a tough time with injuries so we will be as strong as we can be.”