Club Brugge using former Liverpool man to lure Tottenham stalwart

Belgian outfit Club Brugges are reportedly looking to use a former Liverpool star to lure Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld back to his homeland.

The 31-year-old penned a new deal in north London in December 2019, just weeks after Jose Mourinho arrived.

His current deal runs until 2023, but Alderweireld has found himself in and out of the side in recent weeks.

Prior to Spurs’ Europa League clash at Royal Antwerp back in October, the experienced defender’s father and brother both talked up the possibility of the player returning to Antwerp.

However, Voetbal 24 (as cited by Sport Witness) claims that Brugge have now set their sights on Alderweireld.

Philippe Clement’s side brought in Simon Mignolet from Liverpool in 2019 in a move that surprised many in Belgium.

And the report states that the Jupiler Pro League winners are ready to use the goalkeeper to try and ‘lure’ the Spurs man home.

There is strong belief that family reasons will convince Alderweireld to make the move.

At this stage, the centre-back remains an important part of Jose Mourinho’s rotation. To that end, the Portuguese is likely to convince Daniel Levy that Alderweireld should stay.

Odegaard Tottenham snub revealed

New Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard reportedly snubbed a move to north London rivals Tottenham before heading to The Emirates.

Norwegian football journalist Arilas Ould-Saada, as cited by sportslens, claims that Spurs made a move to sign the Norwegian on loan for the rest of the season. However, the 22-year-old opted for a switch to the Emirates instead.

Odegaard was identified as a solution to Arsenal’s lack of midfield creativity. He will wear the number 11 shirt previously associated with Mesut Ozil, who has now joined Fernerbache.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time at the Bernabeu and impressed on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Spurs were said to be looking at Odegaard as a potential replacement for Dele Alli. Read more…