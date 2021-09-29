Fernandes backs ‘really important’ star to emerge into Man Utd leader

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes has backed one new team-mate to become a ‘leader’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have started their Premier League campaign in good form. They have gained 13 points from six matches and sit fourth in the table heading into round seven.

They will need to be consistent this term if they are to compete for the title. Rivals Man City, as well as Chelsea and Liverpool, all look strong following a busy summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was improved with three key signings. Jadon Sancho arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund for a £73m fee. He was followed by French defender Raphael Varane. The World Cup winner left Real Madrid for Man Utd in a £41m deal.

The most talked about transfer was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. He re-joined Man Utd from Juventus for a reported £19.8m.

Fernandes, who has scored four times this season, has spoken about Varane in an interview with MUTV.

The Portugal international said: “Of course, he’s a winner. Everyone knows that. He’s a nice guy and works really hard and is always pushing everyone to do better.

“I think he has a great mentality but, at the same time, we cannot forget the other players.

“Rapha has been brilliant, but Victor Lindelof has had an amazing, brilliant beginning to the season.

“Eric Bailly came later because of the Olympic Games, but he’s a player we trust a lot. Harry Maguire we already know is doing really well.

“Rapha is really important for us, and has been really important for us. But the main point is everyone being okay to do the best that they can.

“In football, we all have different qualities, and Rapha has different qualities to Victor, Harry, Eric and Phil [Jones], but they can all add different things.

“Still, he’s a little bit shy in some ways, because it’s the beginning for him at United, but I think he’s a leader. I think he can help in that part of the game.”

Both Fernandes and Varane are expected to feature in United’s next match. They face Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Solskjaer confirms Man Utd injury

The Red Devils look set to be without Maguire for a number of matches. The England international has picked up a calf injury.

In the Villarreal pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said: “Harry is more or less definitely out, it doesn’t look good. It’s his calf, that might take a few weeks.

“Let’s see how quickly he recovers. He wanted to play against Villarreal, he missed the last game. We will have to make a few changes.”

The Norwegian also said that Luke Shaw has the chance to feature, although he is unlikely to start.

