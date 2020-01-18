Manchester United’s attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes have reportedly stalled because the clubs cannot agree a fee.

Sporting are demanding 80m euros (£68m) for the 25-year-old playmaker, a figure which United are unwilling to pay.

Talks are said to be continuing between the clubs for a player rated at 45m euros by Tottenham last summer.

United have not ruled out a move for alternative options, according to BBC Sport, having made a priority of looking at midfield options this month.

However, the report adds that they will only look at existing targets and with two weeks remaining before the transfer window closes, Fernandes remains their top choice.

But United have told Sporting a deal will not be done unless they drop the fee for Fernandes, who looked to have made his final appearance in the Lisbon derby against Benfica on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Juventus midfielder Emre Can will be allowed to leave this month – but AC Milan are more likely than Manchester United to be his next club, it is claimed.

Can has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri this season, leading him to contemplate his future ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League via rivals Manchester United, but is believed to have turned down the opportunity due to his Anfield past.

However, Sport Mediaset (via SempreMilan) claim the prospect of him leaving Juventus this winter is not over, and AC Milan have leapfrogged United in the race to sign him. Read more…