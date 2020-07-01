Bruno Fernandes insists it is not fair on all his other excellent Manchester United teammates if the media continue to focus just on his partnership with Paul Pogba.

Fernandes scored twice after Mason Greenwood’s opener to earn United the three points in a 3-0 win at Brighton. They now sit in fifth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly pleased with his side’s performances, saying they did a number of things well. Teenager Greenwood also came in for some special praise.

Since signing for United in January, Fernandes has scored five times and assisted three more. That’s more than any other player in the entire league in that time.

Plenty of column inches have been dedicated to his partnership with Paul Pogba, who has endured a frustrating season thus far.

But despite Pogba now looking rejuvenated next to Fernandes, the Portuguese star was keen to play down their link.

When asked how excited he was about forging a relationship in midfield with Pogba, Fernandes said: “Paul is an amazing player but I don’t want to talk too much about me and Paul. It is not fair enough on the other team-mates.

“Of course Paul has such good qualities and is so much important for us and I think we can combine together.

“We have qualities and we can play together, but also we know we have some teammates who can do very well when we are out.

“I think it’s not fair on the other guys if we talk just about me and Paul.

“There are so many good players here. Look at the work of Scotty [McTominay], Nemanja [Matic]… these guys have done so well. Then you have Juan [Mata] and Jesse [Lingard] all excellent players, great No 10s.”

Fernandes says he got lucky with opener

A modest Fernandes was quick to play down his goals, but felt his first owed to a degree of fortune.

He told Sky Sports: “I was lucky for the first goal but also the keeper was lucky for my first shot – the ball hit the post! So I think I am happy.

“It was amazing. But it was a good job from Paul. In the first goal, the ball came back for me, he knows I will be there to shoot. And the second goal was an amazing assist from Mason, an amazing pass, and I do a good shot.

“Of course I am really happy for my goals. But I’m more happy for the result because the team deserves this. We are fighting for the place in the Champions League. We know we can achieve this.”

