Bruno Fernandes gives thumbs up as Man Utd push hard for Wolves star

Manchester United have a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, in a deal that Bruno Fernandes very much endorses, it has been claimed.

United already have a deal as good as done for Jadon Sancho, while Raphael Varane should fill their need for a new defender. They are also working on signing Kieran Trippier, though that deal now appears in doubt as per the latest.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants to add more quality to his midfield. That need is made all the more urgent amid claims that Mino Raiola is looking to engineer a move away for Paul Pogba this summer.

Should United offload Pogba, then a number of names have been linked. The most obvious replacement is perhaps Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, given his side look willing to sell.

However, Eurosport’s Dean Jones – speaking on the Football Terrace podcast – claims United actually want to sign Neves. And Jones states their interest in the Portuguese star is ‘genuine’.

He also claims that the prospective move for Neves has already been given the thumbs up by compatriot Fernandes.

“That final position will be in midfield,” he said.

“It’s just a case of is it Ruben Neves? Is it a defensive midfielder? It’s all going to depend and it would really give us an insight into what Solskjaer’s mentality is going into the season and what type of football we can expect from him.

“Is he sticking with that McTominay and Fred? Or is he going to be more open than that, with a ball-player like Neves that can come in.

“I’m told that the Neves pursuit is genuine. And while Arsenal are the most active in trying to get that over the line, United are still in the conversation.

“Bruno Fernandes is obviously very keen for Neves to join and the club are aware of that.”

The likes of Saul Niguez and Jack Grealish have also been mentioned as potential signings should Pogba depart.

Sancho signing set to be confirmed

United, meanwhile, should get the first of these new signings over the line in the form of Sancho any day now.

United have already reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a £73m deal.

And Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday it was just a question of completing the paperwork over the blockbuster transfer.

“From what I understand only paperwork, small little details. Hopefully we can announce something.

“Let’s get all the paperwork done and get him over the line. Then I can say what I truly feel about the player.”

