Bruno Fernandes adores Arsenal ace Declan Rice, with the Portuguese revealing why he wants the midfielder to sign for Manchester United.

Fernandes was recently named FWA (Football Writers’ Association) Footballer of the Year, with the announcement sparking debate as to whether an Arsenal player should have scooped the prize.

Those believing a Gunners ace like David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes or Declan Rice should have been honoured will be keeping a close eye on the Premier League’s Player of the Season award, with that trio among the eight nominees.

But as far as Fernandes is concerned, Rice in particular would have been a worthy winner of the FWA gong, and the United skipper not-so-secretly wishes he was his teammate at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes wants Declan Rice at Man Utd

When speaking to reporter Joel Beya about winning the FWA award, Fernandes said: “I admire him (Rice) a lot as a person, first of all because I knew him from the Algarve when we were training together.

“Obviously I knew him already from West Ham and we all knew the qualities he had.

“I’ve always said I always thought that Rice was a player to play for Man Utd, I was really sad when he chose to go Arsenal.

“I didn’t know if there was an opportunity for him to come to Man Utd, but I always thought he’d be a perfect fit for our club.

“Not just because of the player he is, but because of the person he is, for the professional that he is, and his personality.

“I think what he’s been doing this season is great. He’s a different position, different style of play.

“He doesn’t need to assist or score as much because [Mikel Arteta] demands different things from him and the way Arsenal play is different to us.

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“So we can’t compare us, but he’s been one of the standout players of the Premier League this season and as I said before, I’m very happy that I won it but if Declan had have won this award it would have been well deserved too.

“I don’t think he’s the best player or whatever in the league, but in a season where you have to choose between players then obviously numbers (goals, assists) make a lot of weight in the decisions.

“I’ve had a brilliant season and I can add to to my game. Obviously for Declan it’s more difficult for him to get that because he plays a little bit deeper, and still I think he’s an amazing player.

“If he had have won this award I would’ve messaged him to say congratulations, just as I did when he got to the final of the Champions League.”

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