Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was seen being shoved by a teammate during a heated argument in the Carabao Cup win over Everton on Wednesday night.

United started the game well, dominating the first 20 minutes and creating a number of chances but could not put them away.

And there appeared to be some frustration in the midfield with Nemanja Matic and Fernandes engaging in some heated words.

It ended with the Serb shoving his teammate before barking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the United bench. The Red Devils went on to win the game 2-0 thanks to two late goals.

It’s not the first time that Fernandes has been involved in an on-field argument with a Red Devils colleague.

During the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla in August, the Portuguese star clashed with defender Victor Lindelof following a goal for their opponents.

Explaining that, Fernandes said: “It’s normal when you concede. It’s not about me or Victor. What happened between me and Victor is normal.

“It will happen many more times in football. We need to see the mistakes everybody did and improve.”

United boss Solskjaer played down that row at the time, admitting it was a heat of the moment incident.

Fernandes has been United’s best player since signing in January. Solskjaer, however, believes the strong performances have worked both ways.

He said: “I think it’s gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are at Manchester United.

“I think we’ve helped him and how his attributes are as well. It’s been a good little relationship blossoming and he can also feel we help him improve.

“He’s come in and lifted everyone and it’s been a very, very good start so far.”

Solskjaer looking to settle a score after semi draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to settle a score after United breezed into the semi-finals and were handed a date with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side knocked United out at the same stage last season and are chasing a fourth consecutive win in the tournament, which would equal the record Liverpool set between 1981 and 1984.

But Solskjaer’s team are in a rich vein of form. To that end, the Norwegian has challenged his squad to claim silverware.

United lost three semi-finals last season and their manager believes a one-off tussle with City represents a perfect chance to make a statement.

“We’ve had three semi-finals the last year of course and it’s a step not far enough,” said Solskjaer.

“This year again, as last year, we play them in the semi-finals so let’s see how we fare.”