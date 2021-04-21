Bruno Fernandes has spoken about his close friendship with Leeds United winger Raphinha, but fears he’ll miss out on a reunion with his pal at Elland Road on Sunday.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has scored six goals and added six assists in 26 league games since signing for Leeds this season. His performances have lit up the Premier League and seen him hailed as one of the signings of the season.

Such has been his form, he’s been linked with a number of big-name European clubs. There’s been English interest too, with Manchester United and Liverpool also apparently keen.

Since his intergration into the Leeds side, he’s been one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet. However, he missed out through injury in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. And his chances of facing Manchester United on Sunday also appear slim.

Indeed, Fernandes has revealed he expects the ‘unlucky’ Raphinha to miss out on the clash.

“About Raphinha, unluckily for Leeds, I think maybe he will still be injured at the time,” Fernandes said.

“I hope not. I hope I can play against him but, if I have to put him down in the game, I will put him down!”

Raphinha and Fernandes developed a close friendship during their time together at Sporting Lisbon. And the pair often share chats now they’re both settled in the north of England.

Fernandes, however, insists their friendship will count for nothing over the course of the 90 minutes.

“The relationships stay out of the game. He knows that,” Fernandes added on Manchester United’s website. “Raphinha is one of the players who knows me better than anyone.

“He knows the relationship but even in the training ground, he knows it never counts when we play against each other.

“If we have to fight in the game, we’ll fight for everything and then go home.”

Ian Poveda a strong option for Leeds

Raphinha’s place in the side on Monday went to the recalled Jack Harrison. He was ineligible against his parent club, Manchester City, in the previous game.

That meant Helder Costa was allowed to retain his place against the Merseysiders. However, he was replaced on 67 minutes by Ian Poveda and Noel Whelan thinks Poveda offers more for Bielsa than Costa does.

“To me after [Monday night], the short cameo that Poveda had he is ahead of Costa for me,” Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.

“[Jack] Harrison, Raphinha, Poveda, then comes Costa.

“I look at Poveda, the way that he comes on, the desire, the directness, the skill; he did more in that time than Costa did for me. [I’m] not saying everyone out there agrees with me, but for me when he came on, he looked exciting; he looked direct.”

Whelan added: “I am getting tired of seeing Costa play backwards and sideways. He does not have the guts and bravery to try and take on people whether you lose the ball or not, like Poveda.

“Poveda keeps going; he keeps giving it a go.”

