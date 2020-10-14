Bruno Fernandes is unhappy with Manchester United’s lack of signings this summer and no longer believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is up to the task, according to a damaging report.

The strong allegation comes from journalist Duncan Castles, who made the claim on the Transfer Window Podcast.

United made four signings on deadline day, including Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani. The arrival of the Uruguayan though has left Paul Scholes, for one, bemused.

However, United missed out on most of their top targets, with the club failing to land a new right winger. The Red Devils made three botched attempts to land Jadon Sancho. Their efforts though did not amuse Borussia Dortmund, who stuck rigidly to their £108m asking price.

Their last-ditch bid to land Ousmane Dembele also fell through after the Barcelona star opted to stay put.

In fact, United also failed to land their all four top targets this summer, according to a report.

Now Castles says those failings, together with their poor start to the season that saw them lose 6-1 at home to Tottenham, have seriously frustrated Fernandes.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

He says Fernandes feels United should not be losing so comprehensively at home.

Castles also alleges that the Portuguese star is fuming by their failure to strengthen properly this summer.

The damaging report also suggests Fernandes does not think Solskjaer can turn United’s form around.

In addition, he confirmed reports that Fernandes’ reported rage at half-time against Spurs, is accurate.

Castles said: “What I’m hearing, and this is coming from a source very close to the player, is that Fernandes’ opinion of Solskjaer is similar to that of other senior members of the team.

“He doesn’t feel like [Solskjaer] is strong enough to manage the squad. He feels he doesn’t have the capabilities to push the players they have forward in the direction they should go.

“On top of that, I understand Fernandes is angry with the club because what they did in the summer. It does not cohere with his expectations of what would happen when he arrived.

“They haven’t, in his view, signed players required to improve what is obviously a substandard squad. They’re not to the level where they can fight for titles against Manchester City, Liverpool and Europe in the Champions League.

“There is a discontent with the club and a discontent with the manager.

“It’s not entirely surprising to me that this has happened, it’s a common pattern in the dressing room – this opinion of Solskjaer.”

READ MORE: Man Utd join race for €70m Sevilla star as reason for City snub emerges

Pochettino linked to United

Castles also says Fernandes’ reputation as a hard-to-please competitor is well know.

Furthermore, he claims United are thinking about two potential replacements.

“Fernandes is notorious for being highly competitive as an individual,” Castles continued. “He comes across as a very nice and unassuming individual, but talking to those who know him it’s a different story.

“I think this adds significantly to the pressure on Solskjaer. United have this long-standing interest in Mauricio Pochettino. But there are other options on the market including Max Allegri. He isn’t in contact with United but would be a candidate.”

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk were informed that United were behind Solskjaer at present and have not approached Pochettino.