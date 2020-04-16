Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to try and snap up more players with his ambition.

The Portugal international playmaker joined the Red Devils in January from Sporting Lisbon in a transfer saga that stretched on for over a year.

But his impact has been immediate, scoring twice and adding three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.

That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s men, who were unbeaten in 11 games before the season was suspended.

On their current form, United are looking in good shape to beat out Chelsea for a Champions League spot, but Fernandes has big plans for the future – even if his side are not playing in Europe’s premier cup competition next season.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win,” he said in a Q&A on United’s official website, as reported in the Daily Star.

“Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything.

“I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.

“I want to win everything. I’m hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything,” Fernandes declared.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve got a lot of quality.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us, because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.

“The mix we have now and in the future, I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.”

