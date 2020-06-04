Manchester United’s star man Bruno Fernandes has revealed he broke down in tears when his transfer to Old Trafford was finally confirmed in January.

United were linked with Portugal star Fernandes for months before eventually securing his signing for an initial £47.7m late in the January window – and the player has not looked back with a string of impressive displays in their midfield.

Any fears United supporters may have had over whether Fernandes would adapt to the Premier League were quickly blown away, with Fernandes already breaking into our top 10 in the race to become Player of the Year.

Now lifting the lid on his emotions after securing the transfer to Old Trafford, Fernandes admitted he broke down in tears when the good news finally came through, though the star was quick to point out his crying was through happiness at finally seeing the deal go through.

“You know, I will say the truth that I was scared,” Fernandes said in an Instagram Live interview with Mario Djurovski.

“It was a dream but it was a big dream.

“For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I received the call saying: ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’, I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying.

“But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream.

“My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester.”

Fernandes can’t wait to play with Pogba

Fernandes also spoke with glee at the prospect of playing alongside Pogba when the Premier League season resumes.

The France star has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months, but that speculation appears have eased; partially because no side are seemingly willing to meet United’s valuation of the player, but also because of Pogba’s reported desire to play alongside Fernandes in midfield.

And it seems the feeling is very much mutual.

“Yes of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world,” Fernandes added.

“He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

