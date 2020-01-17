Manchester United’s move for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is at risk of collapsing as the two sides are reportedly £13million apart in their valuation of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has told the Portuguese club that he wants to move to Old Trafford and is said to have already agreed personal terms with United on a £130,000-a-week salary.

However, despite a willingness to cash in, Sporting are reportedly unhappy with United’s opening offer of around £42m, according to Portuguese station TVI24.

United included a number of add-on clauses that could see the deal eventually rise to over £60m, but the report on Metro claims that Sporting consider the clauses to be unrealistic and they want a larger amount upfront.

The report adds that Sporting are unwilling to drop their asking price for Fernandes, as United have failed to include a player in exchange as part of the deal.

The club had been willing to accept a lower fee if a player was included but neither defender Marcos Rojo or midfielder Andreas Pereira were willing to move in the opposite direction.

Sporting have already decided that their star man will not leave before Friday’s clash against city rivals Benfica, as they want the midfielder to feature in the derby. But United’s refusal to submit a more substantial offer could scupper the deal completely.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Red Devils assistant Mike Phelan watched Fernandes in Sporting’s clash against Porto earlier this month, and the Norwegian has refused to deny the club’s interest in the midfielder.

Solskjaer is expected to be given major funds this month to boost United’s chances of securing a top-four finish and a return to Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, United have been told they can sign Edinson Cavani – but must wait until the summer to land the Uruguayan striker.

The prolific frontman’s future is very much under the spotlight this month as he PSG contract draws to a close. With just six months left on his deal, Cavani has been strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this month, while it’s also been suggested that Tottenham are interested.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims Cavani’s representatives have offered the striker the chance to sign for United in the summer as a free agent, after seemingly making it clear he won’t be going anywhere this month.

Atleti are reported to offered €10m to sign the free-scoring Cavani this month, but it’s claimed the Ligue 1 giants have responded with a demand for €30m; a price the Spaniards are unwilling to meet.

As such, Cavani is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement elsewhere – and the MEN reckons United’s money and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are currently mulling over an approach. Read more…