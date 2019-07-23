Bruno Fernandes has given little away when questioned about his chances of securing a move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

The Portugal midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Fernandes enjoyed a stellar campaign for Sporting, scoring 28 goals and adding 14 assists and Solskjaer will now hope he can transfer those stats to the Premier League.

Reports on Sunday from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

However, the deal is yet to get over the line and that has prompted Sporting Lisbon to fire a warning to United, given their need to sell the player is arguably lesser than the Red Devils’ wish to buy him.

“I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs],” Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas said. “What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure.”

Varandas also suggested Fernandes could remain in Portugal, he added: “If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

And Fernandes did not give much away when asked about his future amid growing links to United.

“I don’t care about the transfer market. I’ve talked about this a lot, I don’t need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in England,” the 24-year-old midfielder said.

“When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I’m not in charge.

“The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don’t miss it. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don’t know, it’s the coach who decides.”

When prodded further and asked whether Old Trafford is a potential destination, Fernandes added: “I’m not the one to decide. I am not the president of Sporting.”

The player is believed to have a buyout of €80m, however Sporting are not under obligation to accept that fee, though they would have to pay Fernandes money if they reject it. A deal could still set United back €70m, it is believed.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!