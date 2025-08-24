Referee slammed for Bruno Fernandes penalty miss with ‘no reason’ to hinder Man Utd star

Chris Kavanagh has been slammed for interfering with a Bruno Fernandes penalty

Former referee Keith Hackett has stated there was “no reason” for Chris Kavanagh to hinder Bruno Fernandes, potentially leading to him missing his penalty for Manchester United against Fulham.

United have started their Premier League campaign in 2025/26 with one point from two games. They narrowly lost a hard game against Arsenal, before drawing 1-1 against Fulham in their second game.

United were up 1-0, before Fulham pulled back a goal in the second half. Before either of those goals, Fernandes had the opportunity to put the Red Devils one goal up from the spot kick.

But the United captain blazed it over the bar, and it was suggested that referee Kavanagh was partly responsible. After Fernandes set the ball down and stepped back to take the kick, the referee walked across him, making contact with midfielder.

The United man complained at the referee, before starting his routine again, before he went for power and missed.

Former referee, Hackett, told Football Insider: “There was absolutely no reason for Kavanagh to make physical contact with Fernandes at the penalty kick. It is frankly poor procedure on his part.

“He should ensure that the ball is placed correctly on the penalty mark, that the goalkeeper is positioned correctly on the goal line and that attackers and defenders are positioned outside the penalty area.

“He then takes up his position and signals for the kick to be taken. Never give a player an opportunity to use the referee has an excuse for missing the shot on goal.”

DON’T MISS: 🔴 The 10 most expensive Man Utd strikers: Sesko takes second place after £73.7m move

Pundits agree with Hackett

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Ashley Young agreed that Kavanagh had an impact on Fernandes’ penalty.

Neville said: “He picked the ball up, then he bundles into referee a bit. He gave him a bit of a bump by accident, and he goes back. It just unnerved him a little bit.”

He then referred to the referee’s actions as “clumsy.”

Young agreed, staying Kavanagh “put off” Fernandes.

Man Utd round-up: Onana given lifeline

After two games out of United’s starting XI, Andre Onana could be given a lifeline, with former club Inter Milan said to see him as a ‘serious candidate’ to return there.

Another exit is possible, with Antony’s return to Real Betis believed to be gathering pace.

A new offer from the Spanish side is reportedly expected ‘imminently‘.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is believed to be ‘close’ to a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd quiz: Two clubs before