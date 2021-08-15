Bruno Fernandes reckons Paul Pogba is capable of assisting four of five goals every time he steps on to the field for Manchester United after the duo combined to hand Leeds a first-day thrashing.

The Portugal star became the first United star since Lou Macari in 1977 to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a new campaign. Fernandes scored three, while Pogba assisted four as the Red Devils eased to a 5-1 romp. Indeed, it was a performance to behold as we rated and slated the players from both sides afterwards.

And while Fernandes took many of the plaudits, it was also one of Pogba’s best-ever games in a United shirt. With four assists to his name, he has already bettered his tally of three in the Premier League last season.

Furthermore, he is also the first Manchester United player – and just seventh overall – to achieve such a feat in one Premier League game.

However, speculation over the midfielder’s future continues to rage. He has just 10 months left on his deal and on Saturday was linked with a free-transfer move to a Euro giant.

United do, however, remain hopeful that Pogba will sign a new deal. Performances like Saturday’s will certainly help.

Now Fernandes has also tried to massage the player’s ego by sending the Premier League a strong warning over what’s to come.

“Amazing,” he said of Pogba to MUTV. “He’s doing really well and he’s such a big player. Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better. I think he can still do so much more.

“I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game! Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that.’”

Fernandes was also full of compliments for the United crowd. They were back in full voice at Old Trafford for the first time in 18 months.

The Reds’ No 18 added: “You see it when we scored the second goal and also when we conceded their goal. They give us that push that we need to push forward and to try to score.

“I think from the beginning of the game, when we came out, even when we were warming up, the atmosphere was already on fire.”

Sancho pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes

With Fernandes starting the season with a hat-trick, new boy Jadon Sancho hopes he can help his new teammate score even more.

Speaking prior to Saturday’s game with Leeds, the £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund admits he’s impressed with Fernandes.

Sancho can already see the beginnings of an exciting link-up with his new colleague.

“I can see [the winning mindset] in a few of the players like Bruno, today we were on the same team and we linked up very well,” the winger told BT Sport.

“Me and him love winning so I’m glad we have the mindset because it’s needed. Especially in a big team like this.

“If you want to win things you have to learn how to win in training and matches, it’s important.

“I watched some of the games last season and the attack is very good. So to be a part of that now is going to be kind of crazy,” the forward added.

“I’ve seen what Bruno and Marcus have been doing and Greenwood and Cavani. So to add more goals and assist to this is exciting.”

Asked what he will bring to Old Trafford, Sancho added: “Goals, assists and a bit of flair. I’m definitely eager to win.”

