Bruno Fernandes says that settling in at Manchester United is Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s first task at Manchester United.

The pair have signed up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign in the hope of leading the club to silverware. Following defeat in four successive semi-finals, they will prove crucial in getting the club over the line. Indeed, Fernandes has more than played his part after arriving as a marquee signing in January 2020.

However, winger Sancho and centre-back Varane have never played Premier League football before.

Many pundits have tipped former Manchester City youth star Sancho to hit the ground running. He showed explosive form in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

However, some have been less certain about Varane’s adaptation from Real Madrid and La Liga.

Fernandes has excelled after leaving the Portuguese top flight and he insisted that he wants his new team-mates to settle in too.

Asked if his United colleagues feel excited about Sancho and Varane, the midfielder told the club’s official website: “Of course. When you see the names that are coming and what they have done in the last few seasons, we are really happy with everyone that is coming in.

“Of course to keep the lads who have been here the last few seasons is important because you have to grow up and at the same time you have to keep the same players to know we are doing better and better.

Manchester United excited over possible Haaland deal next summer Manchester United are reported to be 'excited' at Chelsea's inability to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, as the Red Devils plan on bringing in the Norwegian next summer.

“With this team, we know we can do better, but adding some players to the team helps the team be better.”

Delays over a medical have put Varane’s move to Old Trafford back. Sancho, meanwhile, is expecting a smoother transition to life at the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, Fernandes wants everyone to be on the same page.

Fernandes seeks Man Utd harmony

“We always want to help the ones who come into the club,” the 26-year-old added.

“Anyone who comes into the club to be part of the group will get help from everyone because as we always say it’s like a family here.

“We are together for a long, long time and the season will be long and we hope it will be as long as possible so we can win some trophies and at the same time we want to help everyone to be settled in the team.

“That’s really important as I said before, we want this club and this group to be like a family and we will do everything to do that.”

United open their Premier League season at home to Leeds United next Saturday.

A Virgil van Dijk or a Joelinton: Rating the record signings of every Premier League club